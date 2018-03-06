Rapper Timmy TDat with his co-host Mwalimu Rachel. PHOTO | COURTESY

Controversial rapper Timmy TDat has landed himself a radio job at a new FM station NRG Radio.

The radio job will see the ‘Welle Welle’ hit maker host a daily show dubbed ‘Transit’ from 3.00pm – 7.00pm alongside celebrated Radio and TV presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

Speaking about the job, Timmy said; “Am exicited to venture into radio and further progress my career as an entertainer. This does not mean I am quitting music, I am in it for the long run and my fans should watch out for my many more projects that are to come.”

Since his debut, the musician has released a number of hit songs including ‘Kasayole’, ‘Wembe’, ‘Usinikazie’, ‘Tumekubali’, ‘Dus Nyau’, ‘Trikide’ among others.

Mwalimu Rachel also expressed her excitement citing that she is ready to offer next level entertainment to her fans through the platform.

Mwalimu has been on the airwaves for a decade working on several radio stations including Homeboyz Radio.

Timmy TDat and Mwalimu Rachel became are the first presenters of the newly launched radio station.



