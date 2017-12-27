President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in a dialogue during a past event at Uzima University in Kisumu. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Nasa leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday put on the spot by his granddaughter who asked if he is still friends with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga responded to the little one in the affirmative.

The girl kept probing, asking if they are friends even after the divisive general elections.

Mr Odinga responded with a yes.

The little girl asked; “You are friends?”

Odinga replied; “Yeah.”

She probed; “Even now?”

Odinga added; “Yeah we are friends.”

The video by Citizen TV and combined with an interview in which Odinga said; “I don’t have any issue with the President in person.”

He went on to explain the history of the friendship between the Odinga and the Kenyatta families adding; “so we have got that history of relationship at that level and that has not died.”

He added that he differs with President Kenyatta on politics.