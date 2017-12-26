PHOTOS | COURTESYPHOTOS | COURTESY
By MWENDE KASUJJA

A video of Nasa leader Raila Odinga giving a Christmas toast at an alcohol-filled party has gone viral on social media, eliciting varied reactions.

In the video, Mr Odinga slurs his words as he makes a toast in the male dominated party. He urged his supporters to stay true to the cause of reaching ‘Canaan’.

Mr Odinga who had a santa cap on as he made the toast amid cheers from those in attendance.

The video left social media users wondering why Mr Odinga’s handlers allowed the event to be filmed.