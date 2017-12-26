PHOTOS | COURTESY

A video of Nasa leader Raila Odinga giving a Christmas toast at an alcohol-filled party has gone viral on social media, eliciting varied reactions.

In the video, Mr Odinga slurs his words as he makes a toast in the male dominated party. He urged his supporters to stay true to the cause of reaching ‘Canaan’.

Mr Odinga who had a santa cap on as he made the toast amid cheers from those in attendance.

The video left social media users wondering why Mr Odinga’s handlers allowed the event to be filmed.

@RailaOdinga's handlers have let him down again😅😅😅 but it's good to see baba letting loose this christmas. Notice how its a male only affair? #LessonLEarned from Zanzi?? #RAOChristmasVideo pic.twitter.com/crwMXWCMT7 — Dr. Mumbi 🇰🇪 (@DoctorMumbi) December 25, 2017

Why would Raila Odinga allow people who can dare to record him in on video to be close to him ? — Sharon (@jesang_) December 26, 2017

Let raila be , if there is anybody who have had a bad year its raila , for me drinking and becoming tipsy is alright — Wachira Ndungu (@WachiraNdungu4) December 26, 2017

It was wrong to talk about caanan while drink.many people have died for a mere dirty joke — Sammy Chigwa (@Kimmysamco) December 26, 2017