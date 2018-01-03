Quincy Timberlake during a past court appearance in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Quincy Timberlake, husband to former TV news anchor Esther Arunga, is back in the news following claims by his ex-wife Rose Mueni that his children have been reduced to beggars.

Ms Mueni, with whom Timberlake has three children, made the claims on social media while also appealing for help from well wishers.

In a long Facebook post, Mueni recounted how she was abandoned by then her husband before he relocated.

“My children have undergone both psychological and financial hardship ever since their biological father, Quincy Zuma Wambitta Timberlake abandoned us in 2010 and married Esther Arunga, a former KTN anchor,” read part of her post.

Ms Mueni also said that on several occasions they have been evicted from their house for non-payment of rent while on some days they gone hungry.

The woman now has set up M-Changa and M-Pesa accounts to raise funds for her school-going children.

Timberlake was married to Mueni before he abandoned her and started a relationship with Arunga.

Quicy and Arunga would later relocate to Australia after a series of drama and arrests which captured the headlines for a while in Kenya.

The two, together with Joseph Hellon, were also accused of running a cult – the Finger of God.

But even after their relocation, the couple tragedy struck after Timberlake was accused of killing his three-year-old son Sinclair Timberlake while he was exorcising demons from him.

Timberlake is currently at Brisbane Prince Charles Mental Health Hospital in Australia where he has been locked up since 2014.