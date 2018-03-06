Daniel Kaluuya arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO

Ugandan self-declared prophet Elvis Mbonye had predicted that Ugandan British-born actor Daniel Kaluuya would miss out on an Oscar Award this year and it came to pass.

Prophet Mbonye had made a couple of predictions regarding the Academy Awards that went down on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Though he was wrong on almost all, one came to pass as his fellow countryman Kaluuya missed out in the “Actor in Leading Role Award” category.

Kaluuya had been nominated for his role as Chris in the horror film, “Get Out.”

He had been nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet of “Call Me By Your Name”, Daniel Day-Lewis of “Phantom Thread” and Gary Oldman of “Darkest Hour” who won.

The Oscar Academy Awards have become of interest to African countries since Lupita Nyong’o won the Best Supporting Actress Award in 2014.

This year even saw DStv create a pop up channel dedicated to showcasing past nominated and winning films for almost a month.

Kenyan film “Watu Wote” missed an Oscar for the Best Live Action Short Film category during the award’s 90th ceremony.

The award went to “The Silent Child”, a film set in rural England about the life of a deaf four-year-old girl.

“Watu Wote” was based on a true story where Muslim passengers in a bus shielded their non-muslim counterparts from an attack by Al-Shabaab militants as they were travelling to Mandera from Nairobi in December 2015.