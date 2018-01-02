FILE PHOTO

A police officer and a civilian were on Monday arrested in Donholm area in Nairobi county for attempted robbery.

A fake pistol and pair of handcuffs were recovered from the two suspects, who are being held at Buruburu Police Station.

The officer, who is attached to the Vigilance Operations Directorate, was identified as Eric Opilo while his civilian accomplice was identified as Simon Muhoro. The latter is a casual worker at Donholm Bottlers.

The arrest came after police on patrol received information that the two were terrorizing members of the public along the Donholm road.

Responding swiftly, police officers accosted the suspects and ordered them to surrender which they obeyed.

The two suspects will be arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with attempted robbery.



