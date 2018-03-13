Heavy traffic on the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway. PHOTO | FILE

Police and emergency services on Tuesday morning cordoned off a section of the Nairobi – Mombasa highway after an accident involving two trucks that lead to the leaking of an explosive gas.

One of the trucks in the accident was ferrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and a 40ft container.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has confirmed that the driver of the truck carrying the flammable gas tanker died during the accident.

Three other people were injured and rushed to hospitals in Voi and Kibwezi.

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes.

According to the National Police Service the accident occurred at around 2am near Chyulu Hills which ignited a fire from the leaking gas tank.

“The leaking gas is highly flammable hence all other persons except emergency services providers are advised to stay clear of the scene,” the police said.

ACCIDENT ALERT The National Police Service wishes to alert the public that an accident involving two trucks; one ferrying Lp gas and another ferrying a 40 ft container occurred at Chyulu Hills along the Nairobi – Mombasa highway, igniting a fire from the leaking gas tank. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 13, 2018

Police added that efforts are being made to clear the scene and open up the road.

“We caution members of the public using the road to expect delays and obey instructions from the Police diverting traffic.”

Motorists have been advised to use following diversions: