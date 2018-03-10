Lawyer PLO Lumumba who will chair City Hall's Committee on the Finalisation of Pending Bills and Audit. PHOTO | NATION

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission director Patrick Lumumba has been appointed by City Hall to head a committee to audit its pending debts.

In a Gazette notice dated March 9, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, gazetted the names of the 10-man committee to review and clear pending debts for goods supplied and services rendered to previous administrations, which amount to Sh60 billion.

Mr Lumumba will chair the Committee on the Finalisation of Pending Bills and Audit, and will be assisted by former Law Society of Kenya president Erick Mutua and Martin Wamae as co-chairs.

“The Committee will bring to finality the problem of pending bills claimed against the county government,” said Sonko.

Other members of the committee are Yusuf Murabwa, David Kangara, Timothy Naeku, Robert Mbatia, Wilfred Odalo, Maurice Juma and Charles Chege Kariuki.

The City Hall boss also appointed County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat and one representative each from the legal affairs department and the finance sector to serve in the secretariat.

He directed that suppliers and contractors with any pending bills claims against the county government to submit them with 21 days claims or bills to the committee for consideration.

MASSIVE GRAFT

The Governor said those who have been appointed in the Committee are eminent persons of good public reputation.

He said they will verify and validate details of each pending bill and advise the Nairobi County Government accordingly.

“This will enable the County to pay the genuine claims,” Sonko said.

The committee is expected to scrutinise and analyse all existing stock of City Hall pending bills with a view to making appropriate recommendation to the county treasury for payment or otherwise.

It will also develop system to ensure that future escalation of pending bills with the county is avoided while also prepare a payment priority list of all cleared payment taking into account the need for equitable treatment of creditors and cash flow realities.

The secretariat has been directed to provide appropriate committee reports and undertake research in liaison with national and county departments.

While naming the initial committee last month, Sonko said individuals or companies that would be found to have attempt to defraud City Hall for goods and services not delivered or provided would be prosecuted and jailed.

“We are aware of massive graft at the City Hall that I inherited from the previous regime. That is why we have put up measures to curb it. This is the reason why we were able to collect Sh1.6 billion as revenue for the month of January alone and I am sure we will do better in future,” he said.



