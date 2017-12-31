The mangled wreckage of the bus which collided with a truck at Migaa killing at least 30 people on December 31, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all night travels by Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) in the wake of Sunday morning’s horrific road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highyway.

In a statement, the authority said all travel will now be scheduled between 6am and 7pm.

“In order to review the effectiveness of the current measures in place to improve road safety, the Authority in consultation with other relevant Government agencies hereby suspends night travel for all long distance public service vehicles from 31st December, 2017,” NTSA said in the statement.

The Authority also assured the public that all is being done to address the upsurge of fatal crushes along across the country and appealed to all motorists to be extra vigilant.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the accident involving a Nairobi-bound and a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway has risen to 36.

Among the dead include the driver and loader of the truck which was heading to Eldoret with 28 more bodies being retrieved from the ill-fated bus.

Thirty people were confirmed dead at the scene while another four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Among the four who died in hospital were three children aged two months, two years and 10 years and one adult aged 35years.

Two more victims of the crash also died while undergoing treatment at the Molo Sub-County Hospital, according to Mr Dominic Mburu, the hospital’s administrator.

Additional reporting by Joseph Openda and Francis Mureithi



