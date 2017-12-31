NTSA suspends all PSV night travels as death toll rises in Nakuru-Eldoret road accident
Posted on Dec 31, 2017
2548 Views
The mangled wreckage of the bus which collided with a truck at Migaa killing at least 30 people on December 31, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI
By HILARY KIMUYU
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all night travels by Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) in the wake of Sunday morning’s horrific road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highyway.
In a statement, the authority said all travel will now be scheduled between 6am and 7pm.
“In order to review the effectiveness of the current measures in place to improve road safety, the Authority in consultation with other relevant Government agencies hereby suspends night travel for all long distance public service vehicles from 31st December, 2017,” NTSA said in the statement.
The Authority also assured the public that all is being done to address the upsurge of fatal crushes along across the country and appealed to all motorists to be extra vigilant.