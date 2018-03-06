National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo addressing journalists on October 10, 2017. PHOTO | NATION

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched investigations into a provocative music video ridiculing the Kamba community which triggered widespread condemnation.

The commission acted hours after Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and other Kamba leaders demanded action against the composers of the song in Kikuyu dialect containing inflammatory lyrics.

The Senator had written to both NCIC and the Director of Public Prosecutions demanding that the two musicians who released a music video that went viral on Sunday be held criminally responsible for ethnic incitement.

In a press statement, NCIC chairman Francis Ole Kaparo said he had received complaints about the song circulating on social media and other platforms.

“I wish to reassure the public that our investigators have made good progress and if the suspects are found culpable,NCIC will take the appropriate action” Mr Kaparo said.

Mr Kaparo said NCIC is working with Inspector General and Director of Criminal Investigations in the investigations to bring the matter to a close.

“In the meantime, the commission reiterates that as Kenyans we must be careful on utterances we make especially if it may lead to ethnic tension and incitement and we must exercise tolerance as we work towards a peaceful, cohesive society,” Mr Kaparo said.

Kenya Film Classification Board chairman Ezekiel Mutua also condemned the video saying it is a primitive piece of art.