The People's Assembly organising committee led by Dr David Ndii address journalists at Okoa Kenya on March 12, 2018. PHOTO | SAMWEL OWINO

The National Super Alliance coalition has announced the suspension of meetings to plan for the proposed people’s assembly.

The people’s assembly organising committee announced on Monday that they had suspended their sittings at the request of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Members of the committee, led by Mr Odinga’s adviser David Ndii, made the announcement at a media briefing at Okoa Kenya secretariat.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga met at Harambee House on Friday and vowed to work for the unity and cohesion of all Kenyans.