Employees and bystanders mill around the entrances to Nakumatt Lifestyle branch on Hazina Towers in Nairobi after it was shutdown on December 22, 2017 over unpaid rent arrears. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU By HILARY KIMUYU
Financially crippled Nakumatt supermarket risks losing its once dominant presence within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) following the recent closure of Lifestyle branch.
On Friday last week, Nakumatt was kicked out of Hazina Towers by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for failure to clear rent arrears amounting to Sh73 million.
This has left the retailer with just two outlets in Nairobi’s CBD as the giant retail chain continues to struggle for survival.
Nakumatt has operated six CBD branches at various times including one each on Kimathi and Ronald Ngala streets and Haile Selassie Avenue. The latter two have since been closed.
Nakumatt closed its Ronald Ngala and Haile Selassie branches earlier this year, citing low sales, making the recent closure of its Lifestyle branch significant.
The two outlets still open in the CBD are the City Hall and Development House outlet on Moi Avenue. However, shoppers have found very little on offer from the two branches which have been reduced to empty shelves.
This even as property owners across the country and region, whom Nakumatt allegedly owes tens of millions of shillings in unpaid rent, continue to evict the retailer from their premises.
