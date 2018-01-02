Stock belonging to Nakumatt Nanyuki branch litter the streets after the retail chain was evicted from its premises on Nanyuki Mall. PHOTO | MWANGI NDIRANGU

Struggling retail chain Nakumatt’s woes have deepened after its Nanyuki branch was closed on Tuesday and its stock thrown out of the premises over unpaid rent arrears.

Looters had a field day as they made away with the goods which were strewn on the streets, before police officers arrived and restored in the early morning incident.

The officers, however, had to fire in the air to scare away the looters.

Sources indicate that the supermarket chain has rent arrears amounting to Sh36million.

EMPTY SHELVES

The proprietor Nanyuki Mall, which has been housing the branch, is said to be preparing to let the premises to another supermarket.

Meanwhile, Nakumatt Thika branch, which has been operating on empty shelves during the festive season, also appears to be heading the same direction.

Attendants who Nairobi News spoke to Tuesday said they are not sure of what will happen to the branch.

Their hope is that the supermarket will soon restocked following the closure of the TRM branch.

Additional reporting by Mary Wambui

