The governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi and daughter Saumu Sonko in New York. PHOTO | COURTESYThe governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi and daughter Saumu Sonko in New York. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s wife and daughter are in New York for a United Nations women conference.

The governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi and first born daughter Saumu Sonko are part of a Kenyan delegation to conference.

Also in the delegation is Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant on a Jubilee ticket Millicent Omanga.

The 62nd session of the Commission on the Status of Women is hosted at UN headquarters and will run  till March 23.

PHOTO | COURTESY

PHOTO | COURTESY

Saumu has shared on Instagram some of the sessions she attended at the conference, as well as seven-star meals she has been sampling.

She has also shared snippets of her trip featuring aerial shots and videos of New York’s skyline.