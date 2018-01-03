PHOTO | FILE

Sudden deaths, murders by acquaintances and suicides were the most recorded crimes over the last two weeks in Nairobi, the police have revealed.

County Commander Japheth Koome attributed these crimes to overindulgence in alcohol and foods.

At the same time, police in Rangwe, Homa Bay County have detained a 30-year-old man on Monday after he hacked his ex-wife to death.

According to police report, Victor Omondi sneaked into the home of his ex-wife, Maureen Akinyi, and hacked her to death using a panga.

The suspect is said to have ended his relationship with the deceased two weeks ago before she married another man to become a co-wife.

A relative narrated how Akinyi was killed as she was preparing supper for her new family.



