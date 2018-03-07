City Hall , headquarters of the Nairobi county government. PHOTO | FILE

A Nairobi County security officer has been fined Sh200,000 by a Milimani court for soliciting for a bribe or serve a jail term of one year in default.

Mr Christopher Njenga Kamau was found guilty of demanding and receiving a bribe of Sh5,000, to facilitate the release of a motorbike belonging to George Odhiambo Owuor.

The court heard that the officer had demanded the bribe from Mr Owuor after his motorcycle was impounded on November 19, 2014.

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission received a report from Mr Owuor, who is the proprietor of Quick Data Carrier Services.

Mr Owuor said he had sent one of his employees to make deliveries within the City Centre but was arrested by county government’s officers.

The rider was reportedly arrested for flouting the County CBD by-laws.

The county officials impounded the motorcycle and demanded a bribe of Sh15,000, which he later increased to Sh17,000. He later reduced the amount to Sh5,000. Mr Kamau was charged with three counts of soliciting and receiving a benefit.

EACC detectives from the operations division laid a trap during which the suspect was covertly recorded demanding for the bribe.

On November 26, 2014, the complainant was then given the money which was treated and then escorted by the investigators to meet the suspect.

The two met outside City Hall where the accused received the money and was immediately arrested by the investigators.

Senior principal magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directed him to pay a total of Sh200,000 for all the three counts or serve one year each in default. He said the sentences will run concurrently.



