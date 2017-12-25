Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko over weekend gave a rare insight into his dark past as a prisoner at Shimo la Tewa prison in Mombasa, reminiscing how the Christmas he spent at the facility remains one of the most memorable in his life.

The flamboyant governor was playing host to street children at City Hall when he made the emotional disclosure.

Sonko said being visited in prison by friends who brought him well prepared food marked his best Christmas celebration to date. He however refrained from disclosing the year he spent Christmas behind bars.

“Prison Christmas celebrations still lingers in my mind. A time like now I feel like shading tears. Several years ago I had friends who used to visit me in prison, not because they were my family but out of their generosity,” said Mr Sonko.

Sonko narrated how the parents of a close friend, Kombo Wa-Muinzi, brought him food in prison on Christmas day.

Wa Muinzi`s parents used to bring him mabubunda (boiled bananas cooked in maize-flour, sugar, then covered with Banana leaves).

“We used to share all of us regardless of tribe, religion or clan,” narrated Sonko.

The governor added that Christmas days with his deceased mother are also still fresh in his mind. His mother died on December 2, 1997.

He asked Kenyans to be thankful and share whatever is on table with all people regardless of their backgrounds.

“I am an orphan. When I go down on my knees I pray for every Kenyan. We should share with whatever we have,” he said.

“I love helping the poor . That’s what keeps me where I am.” he added

Nairobi Senator Johnstone Sakaja on Saturday spent his day at the Bahati Boys Rehabilitation Centre where he cooked for the boys and gave them gift hampers.

Starehe MP Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar MP remembered his best Christmas when he left for Mombasa with his one year-old daughter in 2015.

“This one was special ,it was only me and my daughter celebrating in Mombasa. That time she was learning new things and the experience is unforgettable,” said Mr Kanyi.

For this year`s celebrations he will retreat to his rural home away from politics and elections and spend time with family.



