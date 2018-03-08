Machakos governor Alfred Mutua when he unveiled newly constructed public toilets in Mlolongo. PHOTO | COURTESYMachakos governor Alfred Mutua when he unveiled newly constructed public toilets in Mlolongo. PHOTO | COURTESY
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua is flaunting over a toilets’ construction project in Mlolongo which took his government just seven days to complete.

Dr Mutua took to social media to share news of how he toured the new public toilets alongside Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga who is on a benchmarking mission.

Kahiga arrived in Machakos on Wednesday on a three-day benchmarking trip that has so far seen him visit several projects done by the county government.

The Mlolongo public toilets built in a record 7 days have elicited some reaction with some users wondering what the ’emergency’ was while others lauded the speed at which the project was completed.

