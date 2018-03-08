Machakos governor Alfred Mutua when he unveiled newly constructed public toilets in Mlolongo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua is flaunting over a toilets’ construction project in Mlolongo which took his government just seven days to complete.

Dr Mutua took to social media to share news of how he toured the new public toilets alongside Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga who is on a benchmarking mission.

Kahiga arrived in Machakos on Wednesday on a three-day benchmarking trip that has so far seen him visit several projects done by the county government.

The Mlolongo public toilets built in a record 7 days have elicited some reaction with some users wondering what the ’emergency’ was while others lauded the speed at which the project was completed.

We also toured the Mlolongo citizen’s toilet who’s construction took only 7 days.

By being innovative and creative, we are able to solve a need of the people using cost effective means and as fast as realistically possible. pic.twitter.com/7N6FjnPE4K — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) March 8, 2018

Meaning of chap chap a record 7 days. — Jkiruthi (@JohnKiruthi6) March 8, 2018

Mnakula sana, all those toilets? Inaundwa haraka kwani watu wanahara? — Kenfish 🇰🇪 (@kenfish) March 8, 2018

Ni nini na kujenga choo?? That’s what machakos residents need most? Not drainages that work and rain water harvesting networks, thanks for the toilets but we can’t eat Loo’s — The Al Tyke (@al_tyke) March 8, 2018





