A section of the Nairobi - Mai Mahiu highway that was de-linked by flood waters on March 13, 2018. PHOTO | GEORE SAYAGIE

Floods waters cut off a section of the Nairobi – Narok highway on Tuesday night following a heavy downpour in the area.

The road was de-linked near Karima Secondary School, seven kilometers from Mai Mahiu town.

Police reports indicate one saloon car and its occupants got trapped in the trench and efforts are underway to pull them out.

Vehicles from Nairobi have been diverted to Nakuru, while those from Kisii, Bomet and South Nyanza have been diverted from Kaplong to the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

More to follow…



