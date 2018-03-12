Nairobi residents are taken across a flooded section of Peponi Road last week. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned city residents to brace themselves for heavy rainfall from Monday for the next five days.

According to the latest forecast, Nairobi County will receive heavy rain that is likely to cause flash floods in flooding prone areas.

The hot spot areas are South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange, Lavington along Chalbi Drive, Globe Roundabout, Donholm, Mbagathi/Langata Road roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru slums, and Kibera.

The flash floods are also expected in low lying areas in the county including Maziwa, Zimmerman on Kamiti Road, River Bank area on the Baba Dogo-Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu, Kahawa West.

Ojijo Road, Museum Hill overpass and underpass, Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Eastleigh, and Pangani area along Thika Rd Highway.

FAST MOVING WATER

“All are advised to be aware of the risk of flash floods. Be advised that floods and fast moving water are extremely dangerous,” read the warning from the weatherman.

This comes after the director of meteorological services Mr Peter Ambenje issued a heavy rain advisory last week Friday, expected to affect various parts of the country between today through to Friday, March 16.

The counties forecast to be affected by the heavy rainfall include Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and Taita Taveta.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24hrs is likely to occur with affected counties including areas of Western, South and Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya, including Nairobi area,” said Mr Ambenje.

On Wednesday, affected counties will include areas of South Rift Valley, Southern Lowlands, Northern and Central parts of the country.

On Thursday and Friday, the heavy rains will affect counties in Western, Coast, Northern, Rift Valley, Central and Southern Lowlands regions which are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall.