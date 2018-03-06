Slain Meru University Student Association secretary-general Evans Njoroge (centre) addresses the media on November 14, 2017. He was shot dead on February 27, 2018. PHOTO | DAVID MUCHUI |

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has sent Meru University Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo on terminal leave pending expiry of his term in June.

Ms Mohamed made the announcement when she visited the troubled university in Meru County on Tuesday.

She said Prof Charity Gichuki would take over the running of the university of science and technology in an acting capacity.

The CS ordered the university, which was shut following deadly student riots, reopened in a week’s time.

Evans Njoroge, secretary-general of Meru University of Science and Technology Student Association, was gunned down at close range on February 27 as he attempted to flee from police.



