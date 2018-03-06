Mbagathi Hospital. PHOTO | FILE

Nairobians will start getting kidney transplant surgery at Mbagathi Hospital from next week.

The first four kidney transplants will be done free of charge, but subsequent surgeries will be done at a subsidized cost.

The surgeries will be conducted jointly with surgeons from India. Lead surgeon Dr Rajesh Chaudhary will be assisted by four Kenyan surgeons.

The hospital, run by the county government, was last month fitted with state-of-the-art surgery equipment.

“It is indeed good news that Mbagathi Hospital can now perform kidney transplants. It is unfortunate that majority of Kenyans with kidney dysfunctions seek transplants abroad, which is costly,” said Governor Mike Sonko.

TRAIN DOCTORS

Dr Chaudhary said the the kidney transplant surgeries will also serve as an opportunity to train local doctors.

Sonko also announced that Kayole II Maternity Hospital will be commissioned next week following its completion.

The facility, with a 24-bed capacity and two delivery rooms, is expected to decongest Pumwani Maternity Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

He said that the hospital will serve Nairobians on 24-hour basis and urged residents to utilize the new facilities that have been put up by the county government.

“I appeal and encourage Nairobians to utilize the new facility other than suffer in long queues in other hospitals. I’m also reviving all Nairobi county hospitals and dispensaries,” he said.



