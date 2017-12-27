Police at the scene where the body of Gideon Simiyu was found. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA

A 21 year-old man committed suicide in Kitale town after a quarrel with his girlfriend who had danced with another man at a music event.

Gideon Simiyu hanged himself on a tree at KCC forest in Bidii location, within Bidii ward.

He is alleged to have attended a concert by Ugandan Musician Jose Chameleon at Club Epic on Christmas eve with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend, whose identity is yet to be known, is said to have danced with another man at the club.

According to Isaac Wafula, a cousin, the deceased was last seen within Matisi trading centre on Christmas eve at around 6 pm.

He said to have quarreled with his girlfriend on the way home late at night after the event.

“He was very annoyed when he came home. He told me he had a quarrel with his girlfriend over a man she met and danced with at the club. He then went straight to his room only to go out leaving behind his mobile phone,” Mr Wafula said.

Mr Wafula further added that the deceased had on Christmas day posted on Facebook that he will be dearly missed come 2018.

On his Facebook page, Gibbs Simiyu, the deceased posted two messages:

“Still loading..!!! 2018 ni ndaiona kweli (Will I see 2018) God help me.”

“Walai naona nikibaki 2017 (For sure I won’t see 2018).”

Dickinson Chelee, a night guard, told the Nation that the body of the deceased was spotted hanging on a tree with a rope around his neck.

Trans Nzoia West police boss Jackson Mwenga confirmed the incident and said investigations have been launched.

“We visited the scene and found the body of the deceased Gideon Simiyu, dangling on tree. We suspect it was suicide but we have launched investigations,” he said.

The body was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.



