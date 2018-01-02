Police have arrested and detained a 38-year-old man over the death of his wife who he allegedly battered two weeks ago at their home in Kibera.

The woman, who had just delivered, succumbed to her injuries on Christmas eve while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The man is also accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter who attempted to defend her mother.

According to the police, trouble started when the man accused his wife of embarrassing him by borrowing Sh50 from a neighbor to buy omena which they had for dinner.

Police said the woman had just delivered 2 weeks earlier and was still physically weak when the incident occurred.

FOUND DEAD

Police have been granted two weeks to complete investigations before they can present the suspect in court to answer to murder and rape cahrges.

In Kayole, Nairobi a man, who had been reported missing, was found dead at his house on Monday evening.

The 54-year-old had been missing since Saturday, police said, adding the state of his body indicated he died earlier.

Officers were alerted by neighbours who said a foul smell emanated from the house. They broke into the house since the man lived alone.

In Mukuru slums, two men were found dead in their houses, with residents saying the circumstances of their deaths were unclear.

The three bodies were taken to mortuaries and investigations have been launched.