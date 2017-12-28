FILE PHOTO

Police in Makueni are looking for an officer who opened fire and killed a colleague and left two others injured on Wednesday night.

According to police report, the suspect, identified as Friday Barasa, become uneasy and started saying that he was going to kill somebody.

His colleague overheard him and relayed the message to his superiors who deployed three officer to the station.

The report further indicates that when Barasa saw his colleagues approaching he opened fire killing one and injuring two.

One of the survivors was shot in the shoulder and the other in the thigh.

They were first taken Makueni Level Four Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi.

The officer shot in the thigh was later transferred to Armed Forces Memorial Hospital along Mbagathi Road in Nairobi.

Makueni senior medical superintendent Emmanuel Laiposha said he needed specialised treatment.

Body of the deceased was taken to Makueni Referral Hospital Mortuary.

A contingent of officers are looking for the killer police officer who fled with an AK 47 rifle after the incident.

STABBED TO DEATH

In Kiganjo town, Kiambu County, residents are reeling in shock after a man stabbed his two children to death.

The man thereafter swallowed poison but survived and he is being watched round the clock by police at Thika Level Five Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The children – a seven-year-old boy and a girl aged two years – had deep wounds in the chest.

The incident happened at Runda area in Kiganjo town.

The man’s sister called the police after she was informed about the incident.

The 32-year-old man had travelled on December 23 to Narumoru in Nyeri to visit his wife who lived with the children.

He returned on December 26, accompanied by the children.

“At about 7.30pm, he locked himself inside the house and stabbed the children in their chests, inflicting serious injuries leading to their death.

ASSAULTED

Separately, a woman was stabbed to death by a neighbour at Jamaica estate in Karatina town.

Ruth Kabura Maina, 35, died at Karatina sub-county hospital while undergoing treatment.

According to police, her husband Patrick Kariuki Wachira, 36, arrived home at 7.30pm on Tuesday and found her in the kitchen bleeding.

She claimed she had been assaulted by one Mama Winnie, a neighbour.

In yet another incident, police shot dead a man at Kiamaiko, on Outer Ring Road, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was among a three-man gang that was robbing pedestrians.

