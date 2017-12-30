A model taking a selfie. A man drowned after falling into Molo River while taking a selfie with his friends. FILE PHOTO | NATION

A man drowned after he fell into Molo River while taking a selfie on Friday evening.

Confirming the incident, Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko said Mr Alvise Kiprotich, 26, accompanied by his three friends, were trying to cross Kipterere view point near Salgaa trading centre.

“One of them accidentally fell into Molo River as they took a selfie and was swept away,’’ said Mr Kioko.

He said efforts by his friends to rescue him were futile. SEARCH FOR BODY

Mr Kioko said efforts to retrieve the body were called off Friday evening and resumed Saturday.

The search for the body is ongoing. Divers from the area and Naivasha are involved in the search.

The deceased’s father, Mr Henry Kilel, who hails from Lelechwet village in Rongai, Nakuru said his son was humble and hardworking.