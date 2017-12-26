M-Shwari customers are now able to transact normally. PHOTO | FILE

Mobile banking service M-Shwari has now been fully restored after an outage experienced from Christmas eve.

In a statement, Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), said the service had suffered a technical problem that hindered its users from accessing it from 10pm on Sunday.

“We wish to advise that all M-Shwari services have now been fully restored following an outage that led to customers being unable to access services from 10pm Sunday 24th December. We have since restored the technical issue and the M-Shwari customers are now able to transact normally,” said CBA Group managing director Isaac Awuondo.

The outage had sent tongues wagging on social media, with most netizens lamenting on how their Christmas celebrations were ruined by lack of access to credit.