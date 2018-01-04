The scene of the incident in Mutuobare market, Mbeere South. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO

A 25 year-old woman who was set on fire by a rival, on suspicion that she was having an affair with her husband has succumbed to her injuries.

Hellen Mwingi Kariuki died on Thursday at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she was undergoing treatment following the attack in her house in Mutuobare market, Mbeere South.

Kiambere MCA Lenny Mwaniki, who is also a relative, said Ms Kariuki had been fighting for her life following the early October attack.

On the fateful day, a wife of a local businessman is said to have visited the home of the deceased as she slept, broke a window, doused the room with an inflammable liquid and then set it on fire.

“She suffered severe burns and has been hospitalized since then and died early today while undergoing treatment,” said Mr Mwaniki.

Following the incident, police in Kiritiri arrested the woman but was released after recording a statement.

BAD BLOOD

Mbeere South police boss Ahmed Mohammed said they arrested the woman after overwhelming evidence which indicated that she had bad blood with the victim.

“She had a romantic relationship with the suspect’s husband. We have arrested her to assist with investigations,” he said.

It is said that the woman had suspected Ms Kariuki of having a romantic affair with the husband, a businessman in the same market.

Kiambere MCA Lenny Mwaniki said the deceased was rescued by members of public after staggering and collapsing outside the shop.

“The arsonist had doused a rag and several papers with an inflammable substance. The substance also appears to have been poured on the ground, and since she slept on the floor, it was soaked in the mattresses,” he said.

The room had been locked and was ambushed as she was fast asleep.