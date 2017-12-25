Holiday makers at the Jomo Kenyatta public beach in Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

It is the holiday season again and Mombasa is obviously the favourite destination for most Nairobians.

Be warned: While walking down the streets of the coastal city, don’t try a fake Swahili accent in a bid to fit in –you will be picked up as a Nairobian from a mile.

Below are a few must-learn words that you need to learn to make your life easier:

1. Wali wa Nazi

If you visit eateries such as Tarboush, Forodhani and Barka, the menu will not contain mchele. The coastal cuisine is rich and rice is cooked with many flavours. Rice is mostly boiled in coconut milk to make wali wa nazi.

Ask for wali, biryani or pilau instead of the mchele. Worth to note with the locals Biryani is mostly a Friday dish after a long week and Friday prayers.

2. Pojo

What Nairobians call dengu (green grams) is pojo to coastarians. While it is mostly served as an accompaniment to chapati or wali, there are also samosas made from pojo.

Mahamri is not mandazi and is mostly a breakfast delicacy served with mbaazi (pigeon peas simmered in coconut milk). To show your prowess in the Swahili cuisine, you can order samaki wa kupaka (grilled fish in coconut sauce).

3. Sima

A typical Nairobian will call it Ugali. For the coastal community, it is sima which is mostly served with mchicha, kunde and sukumawiki. Other popular stews include karanga or fish.

4. ‘Mambo’ is more appropriate than ‘sasa’

During your stay drop the cliché casual greetings of ‘sema’ and ‘sasa’. Locals perceive mambo, shikamoo, and habari ya asubuhi as more respectful and appropriate.

Don’t be alarmed if they simply answer salama sijui za kwako. They mean well.

As-saalam aleikum is Arabic for ‘Peace be upon you.

In Sha Allah means god willing or if God’s will and is a phrase not one word.

Masha Allah expresses appreciation, joy, praise, or thankfulness for an event or person that was just mentioned.

However If you are not sure on what greetings to use, a normal habari ya asubuhi or umeamkaje’ will work just fine.

Be cautious some Muslim men and women sometimes do not accept a handshake from the opposite sex.

5. Kuambua

While In Nairobi miraa is called veve or mogoka and chewing is all about ‘kuchana’, in Mombasa miraa hangouts will prefer ‘kuambua’.

Most seated in their front yards will opt to chew the whole night as opposed to going for drinks in the clubs.

6. Bwaga

When it is time to alight at a matatu stage, just shout ‘bwaga’ over the loud bongo music or tap on the matatu roof . Your common ‘shukisha’or ‘shusha’ phrase might be misunderstood by cheeky perverted listeners.

7. Barafu

The varieties of palatable bites and desserts in Mombasa is uncountable. While barafu would be ice cubes in Nairobi, it is a refreshing iced juice sold along the streets.

Kachiri (cassava crisps) is also a common street snack in the coastal town. Babu Kachri is a highly popular street food in Mombasa. It consists of a thick tangy potato gravy, sprinkled with crushed potato crisps .It is served as an evening snack with a drink.

8. Dala

This is a common word referring to a five shilling coin, especially while buying from vendors.

9. Madafu is not mnazi

Mostly at the Mama Ngina Drive, madafu coconut water is drank while enjoying the breeze. While traditional local brews like mnazi are a hit with Nairobians, drinking much will make you drunk unlike madafu which is just juice. Madafu is made from coconut trees.

Coastal people are kind and hospitable, do not hesitate to ask for help. As much as you would try to assimilate the imperfect Swahili accent, forget it and learn simple words for survival. Try to fit in, you might carry the coastal twang back home.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus