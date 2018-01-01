Kenyans on Twitter have for once agreed that most of the things we did as a country should be left behind in 2017 as we usher in the New Year.

In the countdown to the New Year, the hashtag #WhatToLeaveIn2017 was trending with KOT tweeting on what must not be carried over to 2018.

From the bad habits, behaviour, company and friends who ought to be ditched, KOT had their say.

Here is #WhatToLeaveIn2017:

#WhatToLeaveIn2017 Fake people, people who bring no change in your life. Those that are only determined to waste your time. 2018 comes with a change!! — Daginho Scholes (@daginho_scholes) December 30, 2017

You do not have to make a villain of someone in order to let them go. You can say, “Thank you for what you’ve taught me”, then move on… #WhatToLeaveIn2017 — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) December 30, 2017

We won’t call you *side chick* in 2018 tht must end in 2017… Tunawaaita “DEPUTY GIRLFRIEND”

ama namna gani jameni😂😂😂😂😂😂🏌#WhatToLeaveIn2017 — Brian Sam 🇰🇪 (@TheBrianSam) December 30, 2017

Those lazy slay queens who think Men are walking ATMs #WhatToLeaveIn2017 — Patrick ⓔⓢⓗⓘⓜⓘⓝⓨⓦⓘ👊 (@PEshiminywi) December 30, 2017

Believing matiangi is the cause of your failure for the students & teachers. #WhatToLeaveIn2017 — Albanus Musyoka (@albanus_musyoka) December 30, 2017

Spending extravagantly and never saving. #WhatToLeaveIn2017 — Paul Kyallo (@paulokyalo) December 30, 2017

#WhatToLeaveIn2017 Stop treating people the way you would want to be treated and start treating people the way they treat you. — Today’s Big Thing (@Amiin254) December 30, 2017





