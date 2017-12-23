Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini. PHOTO | FILE

A Christmas message by Kenya Revenue Authority to the tax payers has sparked mixed reactions online.

The tax man sent out a Christmas message through email that reads, “Dear Taxpayer, Season’s Greetings.”

Netizens took to social media to express their ‘panic’ on why the tax man was sending emails in December, instead of waiting for the next financial year when people are required to file tax returns.

Here are some of their reactions.

Oyaah @KRACare . Thanks for this here👇. A first in a decade pic.twitter.com/Lrmq6sbSmi — Isaac Gachema (@isaacgachema) December 23, 2017



