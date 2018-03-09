Miguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter are genuinely concerned on the fate of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna after Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement general was deported to Canada last month following a string of scathing attacks of President’s Kenyatta’s regime.

The High Court has since cleared the way for Miguna’s return after quashing the deportation order by Interior Secretary Fred Mating’i.

The Uhuru, Raila makeup meeting at Harambee House, where they agreed to push for unity among Kenyans, now leaves Miguna in an awkward position .

Kenyans on Twitter speculated on Miguna’s fate in the wake of the meeting.

This is what they had to say.

Waiting for Miguna Miguna to wake up… Thank you UHURAILA for being statesmen! #KenyaMbele — Isαiαh Lαηgαт (@IsaiahLangat) March 9, 2018

What happens to Miguna!! — Evansquik 🥀 (@vandricklamar) March 9, 2018

General Miguna is out begging for money for the resistance and Baba is out here meeting with Uhuru at Harambee house. What a twist! — Terence Mutai (@terence254) March 9, 2018

A great move by president Kenyatta.. Deliver to Kenyans then.. I wonder where miguna miguna is with his NRM, Kenya has moved..hahaa. — Rokico Cornii (@RonoKipkorirCo2) March 9, 2018

How miguna is watching Raila odinga uhuru Kenyatta. @Harambee house.

Kenyattas and odingas been friends since 1950s.bro pic.twitter.com/bSWjHT1HPO — Robert Kaman (@r4kaman) March 9, 2018

Miguna Miguna didn't die for this. — Ike (@Nyagah_) March 9, 2018

Miguna right now be like….."So kwa nini sasa wasingepatana mapema !? Ningekuwa Kenya sa hii, meehhn I was deported for nothing. Smh"!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/THbgetoU2Q — Trust The Process (@DaveConscious) March 9, 2018

Miguna Miguna's deportation doesn't make sense any more 😂 #UhuruRailaTalks — Miss_Key🌹 (@keyrwa_mk) March 9, 2018

Mumesema sasa Miguna akae tu canada ivo, mambo ya NRM imeisha? 😂 #UhuruMeetsRaila — Mohamed Dekz (@Mo_Dekz) March 9, 2018