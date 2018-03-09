Miguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO | COURTESYMiguna Miguna when he arrived in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO | COURTESY
By NAIRA HABIB

Kenyans on Twitter are genuinely concerned on the fate of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna after Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement general was deported to Canada last month following a string of scathing attacks of President’s Kenyatta’s  regime.

The High Court has since cleared the way for Miguna’s return after quashing the deportation order by Interior Secretary Fred Mating’i.

The Uhuru, Raila makeup meeting at Harambee House, where they agreed to push for unity among Kenyans,  now leaves Miguna in an awkward position .

Kenyans on Twitter speculated on Miguna’s fate in the wake of the meeting.

This is what they had to say.