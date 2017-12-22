PHOTO | COURTESY

Top city lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi was on the roasting pan Friday after a tweet on his holiday trip to London failed to amuse Kenyans on Twitter.

The Grand Mullah, as he is popularly known, had tweeted a photo of his stopover in Doha, Qatar, but captioned it with a below the belt comment on Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s proposed swearing-in.

“Hope Baba doesn’t take advantage of my short absence and swears himself quickly,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral within the first hour as users tore into the lawyer.

Transiting in Doha on my way to London. Hope Baba doesn't take advantage of my short absence and swears himself quickly…that will unnecessarily force me to cut short my holiday…@WehliyeMohamed @JunetMohamed pic.twitter.com/99pAuQB2uG — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 22, 2017

@omondi_calvin wrote; “Hehehe, baba does not even notice your absence/presence grandmullah. It is also good to know that whatever you do next depends on what baba does next. Anyway, safe trip.”

‏@OtienoLuopean4 added; “You add No taste in Baba’s Cup.”

@thywanzala tweeted; “Hahaha you are as irrelevant as me politically my fren… nice joke though made my evening.”

@MakRichie wrote; “You have reduced yourself to a banana peddler! Suppose Baba ‘swears himself’ in, what will you do! The NASA lawyers moped the floor with you @SCOK! Give us a break!”

‏@VicNdalo commented; “STOP your unnecessary jokes…is it the first time you are boarding a plane🦁, you seem to be so excited over nothing with your selfie.”

@MohdNoorAli4 added; “BABA does NOT even know that you EXIST. As far as Raila is concerned you are just fishing in murky waters. Keep on seeking for relevance.”



