Opposition politician Boni Khalwale has lifted the lid on female legislators whom, he claims have taken to consuming shisha in the comfort of their five-star hotel rooms.

The veteran politician, made the claim while reacting to the government’s move to outlaw the consumption of the highly toxic tobacco substance on Thursday.

Khalwale however stopped short of naming the lawmakers in question.

A fierce government critic in recent times, Khalwale, who also is a medical practitioner, incidentally also took time to laud the government for arriving at this decision.

The former Ikolomani MP and Kakamega Senator made the revelation on his official Twitter page, describing the development as ‘good riddance’.

Shisha consumption has become an addictive habit especially among the youth at entertainment spots.

That, however, was until Thursday, when Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu made it clear that the substance, which is commonly consumed using a hooker pipe, is now banned.

“No person shall import, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, use, advertise, promote, facilitate or encourage shisha smoking in Kenya,” a gazette notice by the CS read in part.

The ban of shisha in Kenya follows similar developments in Uganda and Rwanda, and comes after intense lobbying from the Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance.



