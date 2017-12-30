The wreckage of the car in which three AIPCA bishop lost their lives after a road accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road in Kirinyaga county. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) who lost their lives in a road crash along the Embu-Mwea road.

Bishop Philip Kubai, chairman of bishops synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Bishop Moses Ntoreruri of Igembe Diocese and Bishop Stanley Kalulu from Igembe Central Diocese were killed in the crash at Mutithi Friday night.

The President said the deaths of the clergymen was a big loss not only to their families but also to the larger Kenyan society.

He urged motorists to observe traffic laws, which he said are key to road safety.

According to witnesses, the bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu when their car collided head on with another car at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road.



