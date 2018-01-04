PHOTOS | COURTESY

A Kenyan artist has caused a stir online after sharing photos of proposed new look banknotes.

Dicky Jr shared his proposed banknotes on social media, which he says are in line with the constitutional requirement of celebrating Kenya’s heritage.

His banknotes bear close resemblance to international currencies like the Euro and inadvertently piles the pressure on Central Bank of Kenya to come up with superior designs.

Anything less will most likely cause a ruckus.

Dicky’s designs went viral on social media, with most users terming the them as cool.

CBK’s head of communication Wallace Kantai was quick to clear the air that the designs were not commissioned by the bank.

He urged Kenyans on Twitter to read the disclaimer on the designer’s post.

“Disclaimer: This in NOT legal tender and is NOT sanctioned by the CBK or the Government of Kenya,” Dicky wrote.

The designs were however been received well and below are some of the reactions.

How about this for the new look currency in Kenya? pic.twitter.com/cSUWE55Xkw — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 3, 2018

Looks similar to Euros in terms of quality….. Loving it….. — Evans Mc’oludhe (@EvoMarX) January 3, 2018

Is it already implemented?? Please elaborate; we here in Uganda can borrow a leaf. Our currencies are ugly except the 50K note — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) January 3, 2018

I think they look great, just like the Sterling pound. However, they need to replace the Zebra with the Rhino. — Sir. John (@Johnkaranja254) January 4, 2018

Are we making stamps or legal tender?!? — amaya ronald (@ronhiamaya) January 3, 2018

I hope tgey are smaller too. Our current notes are too bulky. — Neil Ribeiro (@neilsribeiro) January 3, 2018