A Kenyan student started his New Year in an Indian cell after he was arrested on Sunday in possession of narcotic substances.

Elijah Malcolm Onyango, 21, was arrested with narcotic substances worth about Sh3.8 million at Palolem in Canacona during a swoop by Canacona anti-narcotics police.

Speaking to the media, anti-narcotics police boss in Canacona, PI Rajendra Prabhudessai said they intercepted him at the parking lot at the entrance of the Palolem beach in the wee hours of Sunday following a tip off from members of the public.

Police said Onyango will be charged with illegal possession of commercial quantity of Cocaine, two perforated sheets (LSD) and 20 ecstasy tablets.

A cell phone, an internet modem and a wallet with cash of Rs 2200 was also attached in this regards Prabhudessai said.

According to Indian Police, Onyango hails from Suna, Migori County in Kenya, but currently lives in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

They added that because Onyango is a foreigner, the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Panjim will be expected to contact the Kenyan embassy in Delhi over his arrest.



