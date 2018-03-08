KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara. PHOTO | FILE

A number of KCB customers have raised concern over un-explained cash deductions on their bank accounts, even as the lender moved to assure clients that their money was safe.

KCB Group customers have over the past week complained that their account balances were incorrect, with most reporting suspicious debit transactions that in some instances wiped out their bank balances leaving others in a negative position.

Panicked customers even took to social media to voice their complaints.

The bank, in a statement, Wednesday insisted that the customers’ cash was safe without explaining why the dubious transactions were taking place or the remedial actions it had taken.

“KCB is aware of social media conversations regarding allegations of unauthorised deductions in clients’ accounts,” the lender said in a brief response to our queries on the matter.

“As a trusted financial partner, we take our duty of confidentiality to our customers seriously and resolve any issues that may arise directly with the customer.”

LOST AMOUNTS

The affected customers who have shared their complaints say they have lost amounts ranging from a few thousand shillings to nearly Sh100,000.

One KCB customer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, narrated how Sh8,000 was last week debited from his account without his knowledge.

The bank’s staff, when asked to explain the transaction, insisted that the customer withdrew the funds using its mobile money platform, a charge he denied.

The bank requested for time to conduct a forensic audit of the transaction to determine what really happened – an inspection it said would take over a month.

On Tuesday however KCB credited the Sh8,000 back into the customer’s account, while offering minimal explanation as to why it was deducted in the first place.