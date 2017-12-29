Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka and his wife Pauline enjoy a hearty laugh during a past church service at the AIC Church in Langata . Mrs Musyoka has been undergoing medical treatment in Germany in the last few weeks. PHOTO | HEZRON NJOROGE

For many couples, walking down the aisle is a sign of commitment and staying by each other through thick and thin.

National Super Alliance co-principal and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ailing wife Pauline have become an exemplification of this.

The couple has been able to live the marriage vow of “loving in sickness and in health”.

Mr Musyoka juggled the pressures of gruelling presidential campaigns before the August 8 General Election and nursing his ailing wife; many times spending nights by her sick bed at Nairobi Hospital.

On Thursday, Mr Musyoka painted the picture of a man with unwavering love for his wife, nursing her day and night, making sure that she is as comfortable as possible, and playing the role of mother and father to their adult children.

CLOSEST COMPANION

For the last two years Mrs Musyoka has been in and out of hospital, her husband of 30 years has remained her closest companion.

Mr Musyoka would spend the day in countrywide political campaigns and meetings as if nothing was going on in his family.

But in the evening, he would drive to Nairobi Hospital to check on the love of his life and keep her company till morning, before joining his fellow co-principals for the next day’s events.

In his first public appearance after a 10-week stay in Germany, where he personally took care of his ailing wife, Mr Musyoka told a keen audience that his companion was doing well.

FAMILY MATTERS

“We arrived Wednesday morning at around 1am and upon landing from Germany, we went straight home and did not go to the hospital. My wife is okay. We thank God for that,” he said.

He spoke at the home of former Kitui West MP the late Francis Nyenze at Kyondoni in Kitui, where he condoled with the widow, Edith, and their three children, Grace, Eric and Ruth.

Mr Nyenze was buried last week after succumbing to colon cancer.

Although he did not disclose his wife’s ailment, the former Vice President never failed to thank the majority of Kenyans who prayed for her health.

Their arrival, he stated, was a low key affair because he wanted to keep his family matters away from the public limelight.



