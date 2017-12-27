Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka and his wife Pauline enjoy a hearty laugh during a past church service at the AIC Church in Lang'ata. PHOTO | FILE

Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday night jetted back into the country after staying in Germany for 10 weeks nursing his ailing wife.

Mr Musyoka, who has been in Germany since October 11, arrived home with his wife Pauline, whose health is said to have improved.

Mrs Musyoka has been sick since 2015 and Mr Musyoka had cut short the National Super Alliance (Nasa) political campaigns for the October 26 repeat election to attend to her in the German city.

He left Kenya a day after he and the Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrew from the repeat poll, protesting lack of electoral reforms.

“He is back,” a top party official not authorised to talk about the arrival, said.

LOW KEY

“He came, and he is here, but we just wanted to keep it low key.”

The former Vice President is on Thursday expected to visit the home of former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze who was buried last week.

Mr Musyoka failed to attend the burial after it was reported that he missed a flight.

The arrival of Mr Musyoka also comes at a time when the Nasa team has threatened to ‘swear in’ Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka following the protracted political crisis, and a disputed election that they said they won.

When the Nasa team postponed the oath taking for the second time on December 10, the coalition suggested that the absence of Mr Musyoka had complicated the organisation of the ceremony.