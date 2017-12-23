Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court on Supreme Court on September 20, 2017. PHOTO | NATION

Courts in the country have this year collected a revenue of Sh1.972 billion from fines imposed on law breakers and fees for various services offered in courts, down from Sh2.3 billion in year 2016.

According to the annual State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report 2016/2017, the third arm of government collected Sh1.125 billion in form of fines and Sh847 Million in form of fees, from its more than 150 court stations countrywide.

In year 2016 Kenyans paid fines worth Sh1.47 Billion and Sh838 million court fees.

LESS FINE COLLECTIONS

The report indicates that the backdrop was occasioned by less fine collections in the financial year.

Judiciary has gradually eliminated collection of revenue in form of cash by implementing the M-Pesa payment system, agency banking and direct banking, a move which has improved revenue and accountability.

In the category of fines Milimani law courts topped the list with Sh129 million followed by Mombasa with Sh66.2 million, Kibera Sh63.8 million, Naivasha Sh41.8 million, Eldoret Sh36 million, Nyeri Sh35 million and Makadara Sh31.9 million.

Court stations like Ijara, newly created Daadab court and Balambala collected zero revenue in form of fines.

However, in the category of court fees, the three stations collected Sh107,000, Sh126,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.

MILIMANI TOPPED

Milimani topped again in fees category with Sh156 million, while its commercial division collected Sh199 million followed by Mombasa law courts with Sh59 million.

The new court at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which started operations in June, 2016 after gazettement, collected Sh19.6 million in form of fines and Sh63,000 on form of fees.

Shanzu law court station which was delinked from Mombasa law courts had zero return in form of court fees but Sh24.4 million in form of fines.

Judiciary also had Sh4.3 billion deposited in cash as security for offenders who are out in cash bail pending trial.



