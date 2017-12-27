Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho meets a woman and her newborn at the Coast General Hospital on December 26, 2017. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho offered the perfect Christmas gift to 50 patients detained at the Coast General Hospital due to unpaid medical bills.

Governor Joho waived sh2 million owed by patients who had fully recovered and were awaiting to be discharged.

Joho toured the hospital on Boxing Day where he delivered the good news to the patients.

“Spent Boxing Day at the Coast General Hospital. In line with the spirit of the festive season, I directed the hospital management to waive bills of all patients who had fully recovered and ready to be discharged,” Joho posted on Twitter.

He added: “Good health is a prerequisite for enhanced economic growth. About 50 patients went home to join their families in the New Year celebrations. Consequently over KSh. 2,000,000 worth of medical bills was written off.”

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris had also asked President Kenyatta to cancel this year’s State House New Year party and use the funds to clear bills for patients detained at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Passaris addressed President Kenyatta in a video posted on Twitter during her a tour at KNH.

