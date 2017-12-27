Flamboyant Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is at it again, this time overflying Mombasa in a chopper.

On Wednesday, he brought traffic along the Dedan Kimathi Avenue to a standstill when he arrived at a wedding ceremony aboard a chopper.

It landed at the Swahili Center.

On Instagram Joho also shared a photo of himself in a chopper rocking Lo-Top sneakers “Ralf”.

They are worth Sh33,757 (€275,00).

This was during a visit to Coast Provincial General Hospital on boxing day where he waived unpaid bills of 50 patients amounting to Sh2.1 million.



