By Eunice Murathe
Flamboyant Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is at it again, this time overflying Mombasa in a chopper.
On Wednesday, he brought traffic along the Dedan Kimathi Avenue to a standstill when he arrived at a wedding ceremony aboard a chopper.
It landed at the Swahili Center.
On Instagram Joho also shared a photo of himself in a chopper rocking Lo-Top sneakers “Ralf”.
They are worth Sh33,757 (€275,00).
This was during a visit to Coast Provincial General Hospital on boxing day where he waived unpaid bills of 50 patients amounting to Sh2.1 million.
