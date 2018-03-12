Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addresses the press during an inspection tour of the Tononoka grounds where the Orange Democratic Movement is set to hold a rally this Sunday. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGIMombasa Governor Hassan Joho addresses the press during an inspection tour of the Tononoka grounds. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has shocked Kenyans online after pledging to work with the Jubilee administration, saying that he is ready to offer his full co-operation.

The governor, who has in the past clashed with the President Uhuru Kenyatta led government, posted a series of tweets that expressed support  to talks between ODM leader Raila Odinga  and the President.

“IN SUPPORT OF STEPS TOWARDS A NEW BEGINNING: I wish to express my support for my party leader the Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga in his efforts towards unity, peace & justice in Kenya. I pray that God gives him strength & wisdom to deliver a brighter future for all of us in this country,” tweetd Governor Joho.

He added: “I also wish to extend a hand of cooperation to our colleagues from the competing coalition. It is in the interest of every Kenyan that this Kenyan project succeeds. As we come with a clean heart and open hands, please remember that an open hand cannot shake a clenched fist.”

Mr Joho was last year locked out of a presidential functions in his Mombasa county as President Kenyatta toured the coastal city.

RELATED STORIES:

Thank you for making me more popular, Joho tells Uhuru

Joho held by Uhuru’s guards at security check on Nyali bridge – PHOTOS

Uhuru now vows to teach Governor Joho a ‘lesson’