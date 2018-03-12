Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addresses the press during an inspection tour of the Tononoka grounds. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has shocked Kenyans online after pledging to work with the Jubilee administration, saying that he is ready to offer his full co-operation.

The governor, who has in the past clashed with the President Uhuru Kenyatta led government, posted a series of tweets that expressed support to talks between ODM leader Raila Odinga and the President.

“IN SUPPORT OF STEPS TOWARDS A NEW BEGINNING: I wish to express my support for my party leader the Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga in his efforts towards unity, peace & justice in Kenya. I pray that God gives him strength & wisdom to deliver a brighter future for all of us in this country,” tweetd Governor Joho.

He added: “I also wish to extend a hand of cooperation to our colleagues from the competing coalition. It is in the interest of every Kenyan that this Kenyan project succeeds. As we come with a clean heart and open hands, please remember that an open hand cannot shake a clenched fist.”

Mr Joho was last year locked out of a presidential functions in his Mombasa county as President Kenyatta toured the coastal city.

