Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been recognized as then the Best Improved Airport in Africa for excellence in customer service.

JKIA was named as the best-improved airport in Africa in the prestigious 2017 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

Managing Director Jonny Andersen said the recognition was timely as the JKIA is undergoing major reorganisation and modernisation works to stamp its position as a regional hub.

In a statement on Wednesday, Andersen further noted the award shows that measures taken to improve services are beginning to bear fruit.

PASSENGERS’ EXPERIENCE

“Today’s recognition shows that the measures we have put in place to improve services are beginning to bear fruit. The benefits of all agencies working as a team are clear to see. We still have a lot to do but I believe that we are on the right track,” said Andersen.

JKIA emerged winner in the Best Improvement by Region-Africa Category in what is considered as the aviation industry’s most comprehensive passenger service-benchmarking program.

The ACI ASQ Survey captured passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 340 airports worldwide.

ACI ASQ has industry recognition as a world-class benchmarking program that aims to allow airports plan improvements and benchmark their customer services against other airports.

Just recently, the JKIA Service Charter was signed by all Government Agencies committing them to providing consistent, professional and high-quality service.