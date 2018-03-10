Former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua when she appeared on 'The Trend'. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Citizen Television news anchor Janet Mbugua Ndichu is expecting her second baby.

Janet broke the news on NTV’s The Trend show on Friday and went ahead to gladly show off her growing baby bump before the glaring cameras.

“I’m 12 weeks (pregnant) this week… Im very excited that baby number 2 is on the way,” Janet said during the show.

“My son (Ethan) Huru Ndichu will be an elder brother to his sibling, who is yet to be born. It feels like I got baby Huru just the other day,” she added.

LOW PROFILE

Talking about her pregnancy, the Inua Dada Foundation founder explained that she took a low profile because she got sickly during her first trimester.

Mbugua and her hubby Eddie Ndichu also shared a video on social media in which they hinted prospects of having twins.



