Embakasi MP Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua have buried the hatchet five months after they engaged in an ugly fistfight in Parliament.

The two fought at parliament’s media center in October after an argument on the legitimacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term.

“We will teach you a lesson you Babu, you must respect the President,” Jaguar was heard shouting

“Which President? The only President I know is Raila Odinga,” Babu had responded.

Jaguar later apologised for the incident, but Babu was not remorseful.

On Tuesday, the two young legislators were seen exchanging pleasantries just a few meters from where they had exchanged blows.

Their make up comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Rail Odinga agreed to forge a working relationship.

Jaguar and Babu posted pictures of their make up on their respective Facebook pages.

Babu wrote; “Today I met Hon. Jaguar at parliament and reconciled our differences. Promised to work together to serve the interest of Kenyans.”

On his part, Jaguar simply wrote, “Kenya is finally one…”

