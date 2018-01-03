Rescue team puts out fire on the City Shuttle bus that was involved a road accident along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi as members of the public look on. PHOTO | COURTESY

Several people were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday morning following a road accident involving a City Shuttle bus and a saloon car along Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue.

A numbers of passengers were trapped inside the bus which overturned and caught fire after the accident near I&M Building.

The victims were rescued and taken to hospital after a fire engine managed to put out the fire.

Witnesses said the bus was speeding when it hit the saloon car in the early morning accident.

The Nairobi accident came just hours after various incidences were reported on Tuesday that left one person dead and 68 others injured in three separate road accidents in Machakos and Mwingi.

The fatal accident where 12 people were injured occurred at Kaviti plains on Mombasa road when a matatu from Voi rammed a stationary truck.

The two other accidents occurred in Mwingi and Maanzoni where 56 people were injured when two mini buses overturned.



