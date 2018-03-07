The late Janet Kanini Ikua and her husband George Ikua during a concert dubbed 'One Nation for Janet'at Canivore grounds in Nairobi on November 8,2015. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

George Ikua on Wednesday penned an emotional anniversary message to his late wife former NTV presenter Janet Kanini.

Ikua celebrated his 10th anniversary expressing his love for Janet and while at it shared some truths with couples.

“10 years ago today, on 7th March 2008 we wed and danced somewhere in Karen. I celebrate you Janee, everyday, and thanks for the ride, Happy Anniversary love. To all the friends and family that made that day the fun and laughter it was I am eternally grateful, we sure kicked ass,” he wrote.

In his ten-point truths to couple’s Ikua wrote on the need to create memories and enjoy marriage.

“We are all potential widows or widowers, act like it today. Marriage is about the two of you, keep the parents, siblings, friends and society in the audience, where they were at the wedding. Learn to fight with your spouse, where you fight to stay not to be right. Laughter is the magic glue, a good laugh heals a lot of hurts… and as they cackle over you will remember why you married them. Create memories, travel by bus, cook her dinner, plant a tree, sing karaoke, walk in the sunset… whatever it is, this is all you will be left with when its all said and done,” he wrote.

SICKNESS AND HEALTH

Ikua went on to give counsel on money in marriage as well as being each other’s main fan.

“When it comes to money, men treat her like your daughter, you don’t count what you give. Ladies treat him like your dad, you protect and grow it and I know you wouldn’t fleece your pops would you? Be his or her number one fan, understand and fight for their dreams, career and purpose. Urge them to be their best version of themselves they could be… not your version though :),” he wrote.

In his final truths he talked about children and the common phrase of in sickness and in health.

“Marriage is not about kids, they are the icing on the cake. Don’t say you are in it for the icing, enjoy that cake. Take a good look at your spouse and if you can’t wipe their puke or sh**t, you have a big problem. As casually as we say in sickness and in health a time a day is coming when you have to be their anchor when their body is broken,” he concluded.

Ikua lost his wife Janet to lung cancer on April 1, 2017 after years of her battling the disease.



