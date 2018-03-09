Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (right) and Nasa leader Raila Odinga. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria accurately predicted the end of hostilities between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga a month ago.

The outspoken had on February 22 predicted a high probability of Mr Odinga working with the Jubilee government ‘between now and the year 2022’.

He made the prediction in a Facebook post.

President Kenyatta met Mr Odinga on Friday where they agreed to work together to foster unity among Kenyabs

Both leaders, in their speeches, said that their talks revolved around working together and healing the nation.

This was the first time formal meeting between the two leaders since the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.